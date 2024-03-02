Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,366,911 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,739,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366,911 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $143,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 770.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
International Game Technology Stock Performance
NYSE:IGT opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $33.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About International Game Technology
International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.
