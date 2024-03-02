Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 848,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 709,746 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 2.03% of CyberArk Software worth $138,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.91.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $265.88 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $120.11 and a 12 month high of $283.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -164.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.66.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.