Becker Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 21,100 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IEI opened at $115.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.73. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.2749 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

