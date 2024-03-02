Hodges Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.13 Million Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 92.7% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 59,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 28,675 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at about $738,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,364,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on HP shares. StockNews.com lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.24. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Free Report

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

