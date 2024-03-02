Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys 703 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $116.14 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $116.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.89. The stock has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.