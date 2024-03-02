Logan Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of IPG Photonics worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IPGP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,901,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at $30,069,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,788,000 after buying an additional 270,190 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 83.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 578,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,474,000 after buying an additional 263,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 137.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,291,000 after buying an additional 222,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total value of $820,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,229,599 shares in the company, valued at $719,200,508.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total transaction of $820,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,229,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,200,508.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,879 shares of company stock worth $1,740,410. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $87.67 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $141.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.96.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $298.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.91) EPS. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on IPGP. StockNews.com lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

