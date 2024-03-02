United Services Automobile Association Acquires 1,239 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $80.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.62. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $86.20. The stock has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

