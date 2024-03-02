Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of BancFirst worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of BancFirst from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 4,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $353,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $353,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,510 over the last ninety days. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BancFirst Price Performance

NASDAQ BANF opened at $87.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $68.44 and a 12-month high of $104.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.09 and its 200-day moving average is $89.40.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. BancFirst had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $150.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.84 million. BancFirst’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.13%.

BancFirst Profile

(Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.