Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $3.84 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 384.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,917 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 742.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 279.4% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 164,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after purchasing an additional 120,926 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,319,000 after purchasing an additional 415,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Stock Down 0.8 %

Clorox stock opened at $152.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.27 and its 200 day moving average is $141.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 241.37, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 761.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

