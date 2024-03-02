AQR Arbitrage LLC Has $217,000 Holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

AQR Arbitrage LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,909 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $12.97.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

