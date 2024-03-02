Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 112,900 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2,057.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,900 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $17,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock opened at $173.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.51. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $175.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.95.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

