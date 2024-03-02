AQR Arbitrage LLC Purchases Shares of 5,000 Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 86.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $111.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.81 and its 200-day moving average is $101.26. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $72.09 and a 52-week high of $115.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on OSK

Oshkosh Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.