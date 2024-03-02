Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,084 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.25% of Snap-on worth $33,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNA. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 96.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 55.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Snap-on by 384.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SNA. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SNA opened at $277.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $226.68 and a one year high of $297.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,151 shares of company stock worth $23,601,819 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

