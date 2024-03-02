Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 64,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 42,482 shares.The stock last traded at $27.95 and had previously closed at $25.88.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.03. The company has a market cap of $523.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.81 million during the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 15.04%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter worth $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1,022.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

