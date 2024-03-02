Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $37.35 Million Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,324,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,553 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.33% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $37,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 294,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 168,432 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $701,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 611,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 39,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $931,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,892,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $237,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,095.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,861 shares of company stock valued at $750,071 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Get Our Latest Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $20.95 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.