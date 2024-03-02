Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in BRP were worth $35,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 19.3% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 32,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 21.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 249,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,994,000 after purchasing an additional 43,663 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 10.9% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,094,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,997,000 after purchasing an additional 107,383 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 243.6% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 14,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOOO shares. UBS Group cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $65.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.79. BRP Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.06. BRP had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 150.71%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Equities analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

