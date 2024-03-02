Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in PayPal were worth $23,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $718,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,766 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in PayPal by 420.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $79.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. DZ Bank cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

