Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 127,401 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 38.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,720 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 127,401 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.7% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $86,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,022,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after purchasing an additional 910,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,174 shares of company stock valued at $69,582,008 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $824.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $822.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $627.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.01. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $222.97 and a 12-month high of $823.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

