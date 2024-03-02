Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Holdings Increased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 32.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,252,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $777,111,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $340,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,493 shares of company stock valued at $40,152,154. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock opened at $202.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $324.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.32 and its 200-day moving average is $130.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.65 and a twelve month high of $202.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.06.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

