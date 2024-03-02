SMI Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 483 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,174 shares of company stock valued at $69,582,008 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price objective on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HSBC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $835.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $824.90.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $822.79 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $222.97 and a fifty-two week high of $823.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $627.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $517.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

