Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $4.49 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,092 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 854.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $339.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $340.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.39. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Insider Activity

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ANSYS

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.