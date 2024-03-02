Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Lowers Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 125.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. UBS Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.93.

ServiceNow stock opened at $773.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $747.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $655.48. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.37 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.58 billion, a PE ratio of 91.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

