Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $800,000 Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV opened at $499.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $488.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.80. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $516.61. The company has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

