Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 3,635 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,928,000 after acquiring an additional 181,441 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 426.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,259,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,364,000 after acquiring an additional 27,110 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,064,000 after acquiring an additional 149,362 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

Chubb Stock Down 0.4 %

Chubb stock opened at $250.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.40 and a fifty-two week high of $257.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.77.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

