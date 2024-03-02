Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 82.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,887 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,437 over the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $144.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.37. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $150.08. The firm has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

