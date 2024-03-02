Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Position Boosted by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 62.9% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 387.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 52.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 6,213.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of HRL opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $42.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.47.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $158,155.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,929.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,021 shares of company stock valued at $886,454 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

