Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $36.54 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,006 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,753 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.8% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $36,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $835.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $824.90.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,174 shares of company stock worth $69,582,008. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $822.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $627.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $517.01. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $222.97 and a 12-month high of $823.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

