United Services Automobile Association Reduces Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

United Services Automobile Association cut its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,000,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,559,000 after purchasing an additional 362,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,836,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,325,000 after purchasing an additional 172,477 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,521,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,671,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,477,000 after purchasing an additional 419,776 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average of $59.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.98 and a 52 week high of $71.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.548 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.80%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

