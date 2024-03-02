Becker Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Dentgroup LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $41.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day moving average of $40.03.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.