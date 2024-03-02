Becker Capital Management Inc. Purchases 15,511 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,158,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,421,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 262.1% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 25,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $63.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of -21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.35.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -79.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

