Becker Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,224 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of 3M by 15.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,391,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. RBO & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $340,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $3,855,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 49.7% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 31.5% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Down 0.3 %

3M stock opened at $91.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $113.14.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. 3M’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on 3M

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.