Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Holdings Raised by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 769,665 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,186 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.55% of Expedia Group worth $79,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,804 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,203 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,817 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.0 %

EXPE stock opened at $136.84 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.94 and a 52-week high of $160.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,177,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,177,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,119 shares of company stock worth $5,212,178. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.