AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,958 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of AutoNation worth $80,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AutoNation by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares in the company, valued at $664,303,175.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $54,456,730.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,278,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,362,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,659,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,303,175.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 497,661 shares of company stock worth $71,540,522 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

AutoNation Price Performance

NYSE AN opened at $151.98 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.26 and a 52 week high of $182.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.68.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.25 EPS for the current year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

