AQR Capital Management LLC Has $81.78 Million Stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 105.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,044,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,617,020 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $81,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the second quarter worth about $18,872,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth about $16,011,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 20.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,307,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,511,000 after buying an additional 1,216,757 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 12,858.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,640,000 after buying an additional 1,188,761 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $12,417,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.81.

Insider Transactions at Gates Industrial

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $292,284,244.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $292,284,244.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neil P. Simpkins purchased 1,000,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,030,492 shares of company stock worth $12,582,402. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $14.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $15.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.33.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

