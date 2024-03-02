Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,277,000 after purchasing an additional 282,292 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,489,801,000 after buying an additional 7,089,790 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Micron Technology by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,345,546,000 after buying an additional 3,523,684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,311,265,000 after buying an additional 484,293 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after buying an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $95.15 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $96.06. The company has a market capitalization of $105.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $640,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,184,507.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $640,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,184,507.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,228 shares of company stock valued at $23,701,321. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on MU shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.