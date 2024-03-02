Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $770,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI Chile ETF worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,080,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the third quarter valued at $205,000.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ECH stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.28. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The firm has a market cap of $581.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.