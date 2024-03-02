Stansberry Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,046 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 19.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $34.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

