Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 35.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 37,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 105.4% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 4,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $111.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $136.29.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 180.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

