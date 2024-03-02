Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,251 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at about $114,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $83.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.66. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $69.70 and a 12 month high of $84.16.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.4313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.