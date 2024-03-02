United Services Automobile Association Has $1.32 Million Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

United Services Automobile Association cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 44,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 21,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SUB opened at $104.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.23. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.50 and a 52-week high of $105.58.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

