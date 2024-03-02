iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOM. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $534,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 487.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 64,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AOM opened at $42.21 on Friday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.22. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.