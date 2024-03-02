United Services Automobile Association Grows Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,791,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570,038 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 7,775.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,418,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350,172 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,489,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,087,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,170 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVE. UBS Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE:CVE opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.14. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1033 dividend. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 25.95%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

