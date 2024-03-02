United Services Automobile Association Decreases Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $606,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $691,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,765,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,598,000 after buying an additional 313,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.47.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $69.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.59. The company has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

