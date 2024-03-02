Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,529 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,099 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Boeing by 599.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,485 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 8,961.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,643 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $221,773,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Boeing by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 1.8 %

BA opened at $200.02 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.