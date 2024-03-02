United Services Automobile Association Makes New Investment in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 569.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 3,063.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Graco Stock Up 0.0 %

GGG opened at $91.29 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.17 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $566.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.86 million. Graco had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $1,350,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,493.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $478,292.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $1,350,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,493.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,138 shares of company stock worth $4,418,008. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.