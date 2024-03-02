United Services Automobile Association Buys 6,164 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average of $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.298 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.66%.

MFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

