Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,267 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,319 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 110,435 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,488,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,317,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.3 %

UNP opened at $252.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

