United Services Automobile Association Raises Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Centene were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 187,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 61,666 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Centene by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,071,000 after purchasing an additional 641,000 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 58,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 20,181 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $1,398,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE CNC opened at $77.98 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.74 and a 200-day moving average of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

