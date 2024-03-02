SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $299,000 Investment in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BST. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 31.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 79,479 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 24.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 68,837 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 15.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 496,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 68,262 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter worth $2,296,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 628,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 51,270 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BST opened at $37.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average of $33.58. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $29.62 and a 1 year high of $37.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

