United Services Automobile Association Purchases Shares of 12,570 Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ELS. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELS stock opened at $66.91 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

ELS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.15.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

